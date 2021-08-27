After a YouTube crackdown, a popular Discord music bot is shutting down.

YouTube has requested the proprietors of the popular Discord bot Groovy to stop operating due to an apparent violation of the streaming platform’s rules of service.

According to The Verge, YouTube, a Google-owned corporation, sent Groovy’s proprietors a cease and desist over TOS violations. Groovy’s proprietors were “changing [YouTube] and utilizing it for commercial purposes,” according to Google, which is against YouTube’s regulations. A YouTube spokeswoman stressed that the platform’s APIs are only available to users who follow the platform’s terms of service.

Groovy’s proprietors have verified that the bot would be permanently shut down on August 30th, as per the ruling. The bot may now be found in over 16 million Discord servers, giving users quick and easy access to YouTube music via Discord’s voice lobbies and chat commands.

“I’m not sure why they sent [a cease-and-desist notice]at this time. To be honest, they probably didn’t know about it,” Nik Ammerlaan, one of Groovy’s proprietors, told The Verge.

YouTube typically permits API-based services like Groovy to stream its material, however as a YouTube spokeswoman previously stated, altering or monetizing the service for commercial benefit is not permitted. Groovy may have gotten away with utilizing YouTube’s API, according to Engadget, if the bot’s owners hadn’t given a $3.99 monthly premium subscription to their followers.

Groovy can get around the adverts that regularly appear in YouTube videos. This could be considered as a threat to the platform’s ad revenue, but Discord users can use Groovy to listen to music without ads.

As an alternative to Groovy, Discord users can invite a variety of other music bots to their servers. They may, however, face the same fate if YouTube decides to make music bots illegal as part of its terms of service.

Since its co-owner, Jet, stated in a message to its community of users that they are not closing down, Rythm, the most popular music bot on Discord, has yet to receive a stop and desist from YouTube.

However, because the bot’s owners, like Groovy, have a premium subscription plan, it may only be a matter of time until YouTube takes notice of Rythm.