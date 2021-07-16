After a year of silence, the developers of World War 3 have released a new update.

Many gamers assumed that the online multiplayer shooter “World War 3” was dead, but The Farm 51 has published a teaser demonstrating all of the new features that it has been working on since the game was withdrawn from the Steam catalog last year.

On the official “World War 3” YouTube channel, a development update video was posted, demonstrating numerous substantial advancements from the game’s first incarnation. Many of the early testers’ criticisms appear to have been addressed, with the game now boasting enhanced maps, UI, and weapon animations, among other things.

“World War 3” is a multiplayer online modern military shooter based on the “Battlefield” series. Players can fight on big, open maps with contemporary weaponry, vehicles, and support technologies like drones and artillery. The game was initially published as an early access title in 2018, to mixed reviews.

By adopting more realistic gaming features, “World War 3” aimed to a more dedicated FPS audience. The game’s ballistic system was enhanced by a realistic body armor simulation that entirely stopped bullets.

A weight system, realistic vehicle dynamics, in-game player body awareness, and a complex customization system that served both practical and aesthetic reasons were added to these systems.

The game’s servers were not kept populated at launch. Due to bugs, network issues, and a general lack of polish, the game’s initial release was problematic, and gamers were unable to enjoy it. The Farm 51 said in 2020 that it would discontinue selling “World War 3” on Steam in order to devote more time developing the game.

According to the content featured in the new development update video, The Farm 51 did a good job of incorporating input from the early access phase. Many of the game’s maps have been upgraded to make them easier to navigate and more fun to look at and fight in.

Meanwhile, the weapon animations have been significantly improved. The robotic movements that were present during the early access period have been replaced with smoother, more natural animations, and the weapon recoil patterns have been considerably modified to be less rough and more realistic.

There is no new release date for “World War 3,” but the developers are anticipated to provide additional information soon.