After a two-car collision on a major highway, traffic mayhem ensued.

After two automobiles collided, a major Wirral road is closed in both directions, causing gridlock on nearby roads.

After reports of a car crash on Mill Lane in Wallasey at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, emergency services raced to the scene.

When Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue, and the North West Ambulance Service arrived, they discovered a Citroen and a Vauxhall had collided.

The road was closed in both directions as a result of the accident.

Despite the presence of North West Ambulance Service at the scene, no one is believed to have been wounded.

The road would be stopped until the vehicles were removed, according to a Merseyside Police spokesperson.

According to one eyewitness, due to the incident, roads were gridlocked and rescue vehicles were having difficulty getting through.

