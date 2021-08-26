After a trick on an e-bike, the driver slams on the brakes.

On Dashcam, a “absolute moron” was seen pulling a wheelie at 30 mph on a busy dual road.

On Tuesday, the adolescent, who was reported as being no older than 16, was seen performing the dangerous maneuver on Queens Drive.

The terrible scene occurred around 1.30pm between Townsend and Muirhead Avenue in West Derby, according to the driver of the car that captured the film.

The video begins with a vehicle following a red automobile at roughly 30 mph shortly after 1.30 p.m.

The motorist slowly catches up with the e-bike rider weaving in the right lane of the road after around 20 seconds.

As he comes into view, the rider, clothed in black, can clearly be seen completing a “wheelie.”

The motorcyclist then repeats the maneuver while a silver car is forced to press the brakes repeatedly.

The rider, who is keeping up with the automobiles and straying close to the central reservation, does several more wheelies.

“Do you know where your little cherubs were today?” the driver asked, posting the video on Facebook.

“This young man couldn’t have been more than 16! Doing a wheelie at 30mph while standing on his motorcycle seat on a dual road!

“The silver automobile in front of him had to slam on several times!”

Following the upload of the video, critics slammed the rider, calling him a “total moron” for endangering himself and other road users.

“His parents will show up soon after he is knocked off and killed,” a woman said. Stupidity at its finest!!”