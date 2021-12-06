After a three-car collision that shut down the road for hours, a pensioner is still in critical condition.

At around 12.30 p.m. on Saturday, the incident occurred on Dunnings Bridge Road in Netherton.

The collision included a black Audi Q3, a blue Audi A4, and a black Ford Galaxy at the road’s intersection with Park Lane West.

The 93-year-old woman was one of two passengers in the Audi Q3 who were rescued by firefighters who cut the roof off the vehicle.

The elderly is still in critical condition in hospital, police stated today (Monday).

Following the incident, three more persons required medical attention.

As the damaged vehicles were recovered, the road was shut in both directions, causing traffic gridlock for several hours.

Roads Policing Inspector Mark Worrall said after the accident: “This event is still being investigated, and we’ve spoken to some witnesses and obtained dashcam material.

“We want to speak with anyone who hasn’t yet come forward with information, and we ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or recorded anything on a dashcam or other device do so as soon as possible. Your input could be extremely useful to our inquiry.

“All information will be acted upon, whether you come to us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Anyone who observed the incident or has information that could assist the inquiry is requested to contact Merseyside Police’s Matrix Roads Policing Unit at 0151 777 5747 or [email protected]

Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously at 0800 555 111 or online at this link.

