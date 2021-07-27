After a terrifying crash, two men were taken to the hospital with “various injuries.”

After a crash in Wirral yesterday that saw two people transported to hospital by air ambulance, one guy is in serious condition and the other has a shattered leg.

At 2.45 p.m. yesterday (July 26), emergency services were dispatched to Willowbrook Road in Willaston following a collision between a BMW and a Nissan Note.

After the incident, the BMW’s 38-year-old driver and the Nissan Note’s 65-year-old driver were both airlifted to hospital, while a female passenger, 48, was brought to Aintree Hospital by ambulance.

Yesterday afternoon, road closures were in place on Willowbrow Road, Willow Lane, Birkenhead Road, Willaston Road, and Benty Heath Road while emergency services attended to the incident, with police stating that the roads were reopened by 10pm last night.

Merseyside Police are looking for anyone with information or video of the incident to contact them.

Anyone who observed the incident, has dashcam footage, or believes they can assist with the continuing investigation is asked to contact Merseyside Police via 101, DM us on social media, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.