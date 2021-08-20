After a teen dies in a bridge collapse, a driver on the scene may be able to assist investigators.

After an 18-year-old man died after falling from a bridge, detectives have launched a new call for information.

When authorities arrived at 4.55 a.m. on Sunday, Ryan Swales, of Widnes, was found injured on Station Road in Runcorn.

He is thought to have died after falling from the Queensway flyover.

Ryan was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Aintree Hospital, but he was unable to be saved.

Detectives have asking any witnesses to come forward, as well as anyone with video evidence that could help with the inquiry.

They’re particularly interested in hearing from a driver who parked at Top Locks and assisted in directing paramedics to the scene.

The Queensway flyover connects the Runcorn expressway network to the Widnes expressway network through the Station Quarter roundabout and the Silver Jubilee Bridge.

Following Ryan’s death, tributes came in, describing him as a “wonderful” person who was “kind” and “caring.”

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and we are anxious to hear from anyone with any information that could assist with our investigation,” said Detective Sergeant Lianne Macfarlane of Runcorn CID.

“Anyone who was driving on the Jubilee Bridge between 4.30am and 5am on Sunday 15 August and may have seen the individual in the moments running up to the incident should contact us.

“The same goes for anyone having dashcam film that might be useful.

“I’d like to speak with the guy who was parked in the Top Locks car park on Waterloo Road and assisted in directing the ambulance to the scene.”

Ryan’s death is not being investigated as suspicious at this time, and a case file will be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Cheshire Police on 101 or go to www.cheshire.police.uk/tua and mention IML 1061703.