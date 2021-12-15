After a taxi accident involving a Tesla Model 3, the Paris taxi service has suspended use of the model.

While there is no indication that the deadly crash in Paris over the weekend was caused by a Tesla technical problem, the city’s largest taxi business, G7, has halted the usage of 37 Model 3 cars until police complete their investigation.

The off-duty taxi driver was on his way to take his family to dinner when the accident happened, according to the driver’s account and CCTV from the Dec. 11 incident.

When the driver attempted to brake, the automobile accelerated, according to the driver. He then attempted to bring the truck to a halt by crashing into various obstacles. According to Reuters, a cyclist was struck and killed.

An alcohol test revealed that the motorist was not intoxicated.

It’s unclear whether the driver of the vehicle was using autopilot or if he was to blame for the accident. According to CNN, one person was murdered, 20 were injured, and three were in critical condition.

According to the Guardian, G7 will continue to employ other Tesla models.

At the intersection of Tolbiac/Ivry/Choisy, there was a major traffic accident.

A cab (with passengers on board) would have lost control of his vehicle due to a technical failure.

