After a successful international break, Liverpool faces a ‘difficult’ reality.

Liverpool right-back Neco Williams had a great international break, featuring in Wales’ 5-1 triumph over Belarus and their 1-1 draw with FIFA’s top-ranked side Belgium.

The marauding 20-year-old scored on one of his six shots, made five crosses, had two shot assists, and completed eight of his nine attempted dribbles in both games.

Meanwhile, he was authoritative and imposing without the ball, particularly against Belgium’s superior offense, winning five of his seven defensive duels.

Such performances have inevitably raised doubts about his Liverpool career and his lack of first-team opportunities at Anfield.

The Welsh international has only started one game for the Reds this season, against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup. He has only made two substitute appearances in the Premier League and Champions League.

His main problem is that he is a step behind Trent Alexander Arnold in the Liverpool pecking order, and it’s difficult to argue that any right-back in Europe could unseat him.

Williams might look to Liverpool teammate Kostas Tsimikas for inspiration, as he was in a similar predicament for virtually the whole first season at Anfield.

Due to Robertson’s performance at left-back and injuries elsewhere, first-team opportunities were few and far between. His Anfield career has taken off this season, owing to standout performances for Greece and in pre-season with Liverpool.

When Andy Robertson suffered an injury on the eve of the new season, he was trusted to fill in for him, and he has since been given regular Liverpool game time, even when Robertson has been fully fit.

Jurgen Klopp now alternates the two every week. Tsimikas and Robertson have comparable profiles, whereas Williams and Alexander-Arnold don’t, despite the fact that they play in the same position.

Despite the fact that the first two are far from identical, they both provide similar services on the field. They're good at driving up and down the left flank, and they're dangerous when they're doing so.