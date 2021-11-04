After a stroke, Dad, 97, was left’slumped in chair’ for nine hours.

Doctors notified Bernard Shaw, who is blind and deaf, that he needed to go to the hospital.

For nearly three years, Louise Richardson, 59, has been caring for her elderly father.

Louise was paying her daily visit to her father at his care home, where he lives independently, on Saturday, October 2, when she realized he wasn’t himself.

According to Lancs Live, Louise believed Bernard needed to rest.

Bernard, however, was unable to speak when he awoke two hours later.

After spending nearly 12 hours at A&E with her father in May, Louise was eager to avoid putting him in any more pain, so she dialed 111 in the hopes of expediting the process.

“I dialed 111, and it took around two hours and forty minutes to receive a reasonable response,” she stated.

Louise claims she was then transferred through three phone operators, two clinicians, an out-of-office doctor’s receptionist, and finally the doctor.

It was suggested to Louise that she take Bernard herself to Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s A&E department.

She agreed with the doctor that she could keep her father at home and try in the morning when it would be less busy, since she did not want to wait through the night.

She went on to say: “On Saturday night, I took him back to bed and stayed with him since I assumed he’d be seen sooner.

“We arrived at the hospital about 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, and he was triaged within 15 minutes.

“They took us back in about a half-hour later, seated us in a cubicle in his wheelchair, and a third doctor stated, “I think he needs a brain scan.”

“They sent us to the waiting room… we went down for a scan at 4 o’clock and then returned to the waiting room.”

Louise claims her father was frightened and perplexed, so she inquired if there was a bed he could sleep in place of the chair while they waited.

But they were unsuccessful, with Louise claiming that her father was handled “like if he had a broken arm or a broken foot.”

“Because I took him in,” she added.

