After a reviewer catches them shopping in Aldi, the cafe owner responds with a “awesome” remark.

Following reports that she was observed shopping for groceries for her café in Aldi, a Merseyside company owner has retaliated.

The owner of Harbour Cafe Bar, which is located on Station Road in the heart of Ainsdale Village, received two similar evaluations, prompting him to comment on Google reviews.

“Unfortunately, I will not be eating at the Harbour café due to a member of staff wearing harbour uniform shopping in Aldi this morning,” the review said.

“Now, you might argue that it’s to hold them over till their delivery arrives or that they’re doing their own grocery shopping, but with eight steaks, five butter, and eight packs of ham, it’s definitely for the café, then it’s outside to jump in a Mercedes.

“I’m sorry to disappoint you all, but the vegetables isn’t what I would call fresh, but if you mean fresh as in Aldi this morning, you’re correct.

“But it may not be so fresh as we don’t know how long it’s been in Aldi’s storage for thus a steak in Aldi is £4 and they charge £21n quids in all round 100% profit 5x above the amount paid, rip off,” the owner responded.

“Hello Stuart, I was actually doing my home shop,” it says. My spouse and children will eat the steak, while the dogs will eat the ham.

“If you came to the pub, you would notice that our menu does not include steak or ham.

“We receive our meat from Broughs Butchers in the village, which you certainly haven’t seen deliver 2-3 times a week either!!!

“The butter is for the bar because we don’t use margarine and my husband had the Bentley, so I had to use the Mercedes.

“Thanks for the review Stuart,” the owner replied to another reviewer, Robert, who wrote: “All food bought from Aldi observed them buying tons of steak, butter, and ham can only be for the café.” The owner’s answer to the post didn’t stop there. “The summary has come to an end.”