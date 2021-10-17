After a regular eye exam, a 10-year-old boy is handed a tragic diagnosis.

Due to a dreadful diagnosis, a schoolboy will lose his sight by the time he is a teenager.

After suffering vision problems since his first eye test at school, Jack Phillips, from Fazakerley, was warned he’d lose his vision in October 2019.

The 10-year-old has Bardet Biedl syndrome, a hereditary genetic disorder that affects one out of every 100,000 newborns born.

Visual impairment, extra fingers or toes at birth, obesity, learning impairments, and type 2 diabetes are all possible symptoms.

Steph Wilkes, Jack’s mother, told The Washington Newsday in 2019 that her son’s vision loss will worsen over time.

She claimed that her son’s vision difficulties began seven years ago when he had an eye test at school, but that she, like every other parent, assumed it was normal and that he would merely require glasses.

But Jack had additional health issues, and his vision was rapidly deteriorating, and Steph and John had no idea why.

She stated, ” “It will be progressive for him to lose his vision, but it is one of those things that will never get better.

“We initially assumed that if he had to wear glasses for the rest of his life, he would have to wear spectacles for the rest of his life, but that he would lose his vision completely.

“It’s incredible.”

Steph previously remarked that the family was “devastated,” and that the “hardest thing” for her was knowing that Jack would not be able to see her or John as he grew up.

At the time, the mother stated: “It was a complete heartbreak.

“We’re all heartbroken about it. We were basically thinking, “What do we do now?” when we found out.” It’s an uncommon hereditary illness, therefore there isn’t going to be a cure very soon. We’re all in a state of shock.

“It’s the uncertainty of [when his vision may deteriorate]. He might not be able to see at all by the age of 12 or 13.” Steph was interviewed by The Washington Newsday this week in honor of World Sight Day to see how Jack and his family are doing.

“We and Jack are doing fine, we had the,” she said.

