After a private Jurgen Klopp intervention, Liverpool beat Bayern Munich to recruit the ‘new Gazza’ this summer.

Bobby Clark has only been at Liverpool for three weeks, but the 16-year-old forward has already made an impact. Clark joined the club from Newcastle United this summer.

During the international break, Clark scored his first goal in a Liverpool shirt against Watford in a behind-closed-doors friendly, and then scored his first competitive goal against Nottingham Forest in the U18 Premier League North last weekend.

Two games, two goals. It’s been a good start to life at the new club.

His father, Newcastle icon Lee Clark, is a well-known character in the region, and Clark junior grew up there, but the opportunity to play for Liverpool was too good to pass up.

On a special Bobby Clark podcast exclusively for members of the Blood Red Club, Lee Ryder, the Newcastle Chronicle’s chief Newcastle United correspondent, told The Washington Newsday, “Bobby was Newcastle’s most promising teenager.”

“He’s a highly intriguing player with a lot of talent and skill. He might have lit up the stage at St James’ Park, but now he’s in Liverpool, which is a huge disappointment.

“Tottenham was interested in him, as was Bayern Munich at one stage, and I heard a slew of other great clubs around Europe were aware of him – but he chose Liverpool.

“Why wouldn’t he go to Liverpool, one of the biggest clubs in the world?”

The attraction to Anfield was apparent, and no doubt Clark’s decision was influenced by the fact that other youngsters of a similar age had had opportunities under Jurgen Klopp.

A one-on-one meeting with the Reds’ general manager also helped persuade him to make the move.

“If you enter into a room with Jurgen Klopp and there is a decision to be made, you will walk out with the contract ink drying on the contract because he is a fantastic manager and human being,” Ryder concluded.

“You can’t blame him for making the decision because there isn’t much ambition at Newcastle right now.

“He’s a young forward who is still only 16 years old, so he’s giving it his all.”

