After a pothole opens up on the M6, lane closures and considerable delays are expected.

This afternoon, a pothole on the M6 is generating massive traffic jams.

Between junction 22 at Newton Le Willows and junction 23 in Haydock, Highways England has closed one lane of the M6 northbound.

The M6 is closed in one of its three lanes owing to emergency repairs after a pothole appeared on the highway.

READ MORE: Paedophile imprisoned after ranting and shouting in court

Monitoring service for travelers Inrix is reporting long lines all the way back to Lymm’s highway junction 20.

“One lane closed and queueing traffic on M6 Northbound from J22 A49 Winwick Link Road (Newton Le Willows) to J23 A580 East Lancashire Road due to emergency pothole repairs,” it added (Haydock).

“The journey will take about 20 minutes.”

The length of time the lane will be closed is unknown.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.