After a poor season, Lucas Digne makes an honest Everton admission and discloses squad conversation.

To improve on last season’s setback, Lucas Digne has challenged himself and his teammates to show more activity on the field and talk less away from it.

Everton kicked off the 2020/21 season with a bang, leading the nascent Premier League standings into the first international break of the season.

However, by the conclusion of the season, things had fallen apart, and Carlo Ancelotti’s Blues finished tenth.

There appears to be a fresh mindset among the team under new manager Rafa Benitez, and Digne wants to see more action on the pitch to prove it in the coming months.

“Of course, we have to improve on previous season,” the defender said in Everton’s official matchday programme.

“We need to put a new face on this team and expand as rapidly as possible in order to finish better in the standings.

“We spoke a little too much last season when we claimed we wanted to finish fifth or sixth. We have the ability; now it’s a matter of demonstrating it on the field rather than talking about it.

“At the end of last season, all of the players discussed how we needed to work hard in the summer and pre-season to prepare for the upcoming season in the best way possible.

“We need to react, and we need to improve. I believe that everyone is on the same page and is collaborating to improve.”

Digne spent the summer with France at the Euros, but owing to a minor injury, he was unable to participate in their surprising elimination from the competition.

The ailment did not prevent the left-back from starting the current club season, and he disclosed that despite the defender’s absence, Benitez made a point of swiftly introducing himself to his new player.

He went on to say, “The first time he [Benitez] called me was shortly after he signed for the team.”

“We talked about my injury, how I’m doing after the Euros, and whether or not I’m exhausted. He then inquired as to when he expects me to rejoin the team.

“He is enthralled. He enjoys his work and does a lot of it.” The summary comes to a close. ”