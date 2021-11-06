After a neighbor raised the alarm, a drug dealer was discovered in a ‘filthy’ residence.

A drug dealer was arrested after a concerned neighbor called the police to report his whereabouts.

Before telling police he “was being compelled to sell narcotics,” Barry Wilkinson, 42, had been arrested twice for drug-related offenses.

Prosecutor Derek Jones told Liverpool Crown Court today (Friday, November 5) that on July 27, last year, police called at Wilkinson’s home in St Anne’s Way, Birkenhead, while conducting an unconnected investigation in the area.

Mr. Jones stated, ” “They were greeted by an overwhelming fragrance of cannabis as soon as he opened the door.

“He tried to slam the door shut when they said they needed to examine the scent, but they got in. They inquired if he had any cannabis, which he verified, as well as the presence of heroin in the front room.” He was clearly involved in the packing of huge bundles of cannabis with a potential street worth of £7,300. Officers also discovered 21 grams of heroin worth up to £1,200, according to Mr Jones.

“The residence was in an atrocious state of disrepair, unclean, unhygienic, and had little furniture,” he added.

When interviewed, Wilkinson remained silent and was released under investigation.

Plain clothes officers in Watson Street, Birkenhead, Wirral, spotted the defendant wearing a snood with his hood up on March 7 this year, and he appeared to be looking about for someone.

“They stopped to interview him and noticed he was uneasy and shuffling from foot to foot, so he was escorted to the police station,” Mr Jones added.

He had no narcotics on him, but he did have some cellphones, including a ‘graft’ phone, which is a phone dedicated to criminal activity and has an incriminating text on it.

They discovered a set of scales and a dealers’ tick list, as well as 42 wraps of crack cocaine and nine wraps of heroin worth a total of £510, when they searched his residence. They were also able to recover around £3,000 in cash.

Mr Jones told the court that the officers had commented on the house’s unsanitary condition again “Clearly, he wasn’t making any money. You could tell by looking at the house that the money was there.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”