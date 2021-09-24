After a “medical incident” behind the wheel of an automobile, a woman dies.

A woman was killed in a car accident in Southport.

The woman, who was in her 80s, is thought to have had a “medical incident” while driving.

Yesterday afternoon, emergency personnel raced to Burnley Road in Ainsdale (Thursday).

Residents in the vicinity said they saw helicopters hovering overhead, and one woman said she had “never heard so many sirens.”

At the location, there was a police barrier.

“At around 3.10pm yesterday, we got a report that a blue Honda Jazz had collided with a parked vehicle on Burnley Road,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

“The driver, a woman in her 80s, is thought to have had a medical emergency behind the wheel.

“She was rushed to the hospital in a severe condition, but she passed unexpectedly shortly after.

“Her relatives have been notified.

“On Burnley Road, road closures were in place but have already been lifted.”