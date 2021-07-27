After a massive open beta player count, the developers of ‘Splitgate’ have promised server upgrades.

The open beta for the upcoming online arena FPS “Splitgate” was recently forced to close due to an unprecedented rush of eager players, leading servers to buckle under the strain. The developers responded by promising to increase the quality of their servers in order to accommodate the enormous influx of gamers.

According to a post on Twitter from 1047 Games, “Splitgate” will undergo significant server updates on Tuesday. Players won’t be able to log in until the maintenance is completed.

The creators also hinted at a major announcement coming this week.

According to 1047 Games, the game servers were only designed to accommodate up to 65,000 concurrent users at first. During the beta’s launch, this maximum cap was exceeded, resulting in severe instability.

The developers were able to alleviate some of the congestion by introducing a queuing system and a few tiny optimization fixes, but they ultimately decided that a larger overhaul was required.

The open beta began on July 13 and grew in popularity until the servers could no longer accept any more new users. The rapid success of “Splitgate” won it Rank 1 status in the Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, and Steam.

“Splitgate” is a free-to-play arena shooter that combines the fast-paced, skill-based shootouts of the “Halo” series with the mind-boggling quantum puzzle solving of “Portal,” resulting in incredibly chaotic arena matches that reward both mechanical talent and creative playmaking.

Fast-paced gunfights and a high degree of spatial manipulation allow for momentum-based movement and inventive kills in this game. Players can use portal loops to soar through the skies, discharge missiles and ordnance through portals, and more.

The regular arsenal of “Halo-like” weaponry appears in “Splitgate,” including an assault rifle, SMG, shotgun, sniper rifle, and semi-automatic DMR. Whatever the game lacks in terms of weapon variety, it makes up for it with the sheer freedom and excitement of facing off against other players in a completely distinct FPS manner.

The game’s developer, 1047 Games, began as a small five-person team and has since grown to a 25-person company. On Tuesday, “Splitgate” will also re-launch, coinciding with the server improvements.