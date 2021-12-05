After a late victory over Wolves, Liverpool fans sang a new chant for Diogo Jota.

Diogo Jota has rapidly established himself as a fan favorite after joining Liverpool from Wolves in the summer of 2020.

The rumoured sum of about £40 million aroused concerns among Liverpool fans, but Jota has improved his game under Jurgen Klopp’s tutelage and has been rewarded with a song from the club’s supporters.

Jota missed a sitter in the 1-0 triumph over his former club, but Divock Origi saved his blushes by scoring the game-winning goal in the 94th minute.

Jota has become a driving force in the Liverpool team this season, scoring eight goals in the Premier League and filling in well for the injured Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool fans sung to the tune of the old Fernando Torres ‘bounce’ song on the way home from Molineux: “He’s Portuguese Jota, Jota.” He gets the ball and scores once more. Jota, Jota, Jota, Jota, Jota, Jota

“He’s a f****** boss, he’s difficult to track down, and he blew it at Goodison Park.” Diogo Jota is a Liverpool player.”