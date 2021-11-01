After a ‘hot’ firecracker lands on her son’s foot, his mother is enraged.

A mother was enraged when a “hot” firecracker landed on her son’s foot.

Emily Lewis and her three sons, ages five, four, and one, were out trick-or-treating.

She was strolling along Liverpool Road in Ainsdale when pyrotechnics started showering down from the sky, one hitting on her son’s foot and another landing in a tree.

After somebody let off fireworks in the residential area, the 27-year-old stated her children are now “worried” about them.

To express her frustrations, the mother of three turned to a neighborhood Facebook group.

“This firecracker just dropped on my son’s foot as we were walking!” she wrote. It was still sweltering!!!!!! This is quite risky!” I’m sure I’m not the only one that believes this. There are a lot of youngsters awake tonight. “I’m all for fireworks at events, but don’t start shooting them in random directions when you have no clue what you’re doing!” “I’m all for fireworks at events, but don’t start shooting them in random directions when you have no idea what you’re doing!” One also landed in the tree directly behind us. “This is insane!” “I just wish people would think,” she told The Washington Newsday. Last night, there were 35 mph winds, and individuals were putting off fireworks while their children walked around. I’m sure you get the same people every year who complain about their dogs and other annoyances.

“I understand that people want to have a good time, but I think it was completely irresponsible.” They were scurrying in all directions.

“One landed in a tree and went off in a tree, and I was afraid it would set it on fire.” There were a lot of them going off, but the one that worried me the most was the one that landed on my son’s foot when we were walking.

“It hit his trainers and bounced off of him.” I double-checked that he was okay, and then I decided to snap a picture and post it to the community [Facebook] group because I thought it was important for people to realize how dangerous that was.

“I was literally a metre away with my one-year-old in the stroller.” What would have occurred if it had hit him since it was still there? “The summary comes to an end.”