After a hit-and-run, the wife was taken into care while her husband lay in the road.

The wife of a pensioner who was critically injured in a hit-and-run has been placed in foster care while he receives treatment in the hospital.

The 88-year-old man was his partner’s caregiver, but he is now unable to do so due to a collision in which his mobility scooter was struck by a moped.

Detectives have released CCTV photos of two vehicles linked to the event, as well as a photograph of a guy they believe can assist them in their investigations.

Following reports of a crash, emergency services were dispatched to Lower House Lane in Widnes shortly before 12.30pm on Saturday.

They discovered the critically injured elderly and his damaged mobility scooter when they arrived.

The event prompted a manhunt for the perpetrators and the dispatch of a police helicopter in the search for those responsible.

The mobility scooter was hit by a blue Piaggio Beverly 350cc that was traveling alongside a neon yellow quad bike, according to Cheshire Police. Both vehicles’ occupants fled the scene.

So far, a 26-year-old Runcorn man and a 20-year-old Widnes woman have been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a collision, causing serious harm through hazardous driving, and drug driving.

A man, 31, and a man, 27, both from Widnes, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious harm by hazardous driving and failing to stop following a collision.

All four have now been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

As the investigation progressed, police released photos of the bikes believed to have been involved in the disaster, as well as photos of a guy who detectives believe may have knowledge about the crash that might aid their investigation.

“The user of the mobility scooter, who is a full-time caregiver for his elderly wife, is in hospital in a bad condition after undergoing extensive surgery,” Sergeant Simon Degg stated in a plea for information.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the acts of those responsible, his wife has had to be placed in respite care.

“I’m pleading with anyone who knows where the bikes are or who may know who is responsible to contact us.

