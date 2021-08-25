After a guy was attacked in the street, the dog is still on the free.

A dog that police attempted to apprehend after a man was assaulted in the street has yet to be discovered.

Officers were dispatched to the area surrounding Mount Pleasant Avenue in St Helens on Monday after reports of two American bulldogs on the loose.

A man in his 40s was attacked by one of the dogs and suffered puncture wounds to his chest, according to Merseyside Police, although his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

On August 23, about 8.40 p.m., authorities arrived at the scene, aided by the National Police Air Service chopper, to locate the two dogs.

Officers apprehended one of the dogs, while the other has yet to be located. A representative for Merseyside Police stated today that investigations are ongoing and that their appeal has not been withdrawn.

“We were contacted at 8.40pm last night, Monday 23rd August, following complaints that two American bulldogs were roaming loose in Mount Pleasant Avenue in St Helens,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson earlier said.

“A member of the public was also alleged to have been bitten by one of the dogs.

“The man, in his 40s, was admitted to the hospital with puncture wounds to his chest. His wounds aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

“Officers at the scene confiscated one of the dogs. A thorough search of the region was conducted, with the assistance of a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter, but the second dog was not found.

“Investigations into the second dog’s whereabouts and the owners’ identities are still ongoing.

“Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 21000588182,” says the statement.

Officers allegedly advised people to stay inside and not approach the dog if they saw it, according to a witness who lives in the vicinity.

“When they first arrived, there were three cars, one sped down the road and went onto the field, and the other two stopped someone cycling along the route by screaming their horns frantically,” Gareth Pearson, 25, previously told The Washington Newsday.

“At that point, more cops arrived, and they began shouting at everyone on the street to go inside.

“A large gathering appeared after the helicopter had been circling for a while.”

“The summary comes to an end.”