After a grueling 365-day challenge, a PE teacher claims to be in the greatest form of his life.

After running 10K a day for charity, a father claimed he was left with golf-ball-sized blisters.

During lockdown, Phill Hayward, a PE teacher from Prenton, Wirral, decided to take on the task of running the distance every day for a year.

Last year, in September 2020, the 31-year-old said the first month was the most difficult, as he battled to learn how to pace himself and manage work with his demanding running schedule.

“The first month was difficult; I had blisters the size of my palms all over my feet,” he explained.

“I had to strap my feet up to keep going because it was so terrible, but I was trying to get my 10K in on a Friday after school and then in the morning on Saturday to get it out of the way, and I realized I wasn’t giving myself enough recuperation time.

“Getting in and out of the bath became really difficult.”

Phill, on the other hand, pushed through the pain and never missed a beat, even when he was forced to go into solitude.

He ran his daily kilometers on a treadmill instead of down the Wirral’s gorgeous shore, but he kept it interesting by asking the students at his Greasby school, Our Lady of Pity, to give him extra obstacles like jogging in high heels and on his knees.

“They’ve all been really encouraging, creating images and sending words like ‘not all heroes wear capes,’” he said.

And it’s not just the youngsters who have been instrumental in Phill’s success; his spouse Sarah Tosney, 37, and two children Lottie, 13, and Halle, 10, have been there every step of the way, he said.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them – many people see the cheerful photographs of me running a 10K, but they don’t know how hard I had to push myself some days to complete it,” he said.

“And all of my friends and family helped, even if it was just giving me a bath or preparing my food – it all helped.”

