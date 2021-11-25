After a girl was stabbed in the city center, a group of boys ‘ran away.’

A gang of lads is suspected to have fled the scene after a girl was stabbed in Liverpool city centre, according to police.

On Thursday, November 25, about 8.39 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to Church Street in response to reports of a stabbing.

The victim, a girl, was believed to be with companions on Church Alley, close to the bustling commercial area, when a “verbal disagreement” broke out with a group of lads, according to police.

A girl stabbed in the city center ‘following a row with a gang of males’ is fighting for her life.

The boys are suspected of assaulting the girl and fleeing the scene.

The young woman was brought to the hospital and is currently in serious condition, fighting for her life. Her family is accompanying her in the hospital, according to police.

The police statement did not specify the girl’s age.

Church Street and Church Alley were cordoned off, and numerous nearby streets were also closed. According to reports, the cordon was extended to Hanover Street.

As investigations proceeded this evening, many police cars remained on the scene.

The police are now requesting information.

“A police cordon has been placed on Church Street and Church Alley whilst forensic examinations are carried out,” a spokeswoman said. “We would ask members of the public for their patience and understanding while our investigations are carried out.”

Anyone who observed the incident or has information that could aid police investigations is requested to DM @MerPolCC, message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook,’ or call 0800 555 111 with reference 0899 of November 25.