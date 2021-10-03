After a friend discovers a hump on her back, her mother hurries her to the clinic.

After successful scoliosis surgery at Alder Hey hospital, a Liverpool youngster has been left “pain-free” and “more confident.”

Kay Malpeli, 17, began experiencing back discomfort when she was 15 years old and was left with a 60-degree bend in her spine before receiving surgery in August 2021.

Scoliosis affects about three or four out of every 1,000 children.

On the countdown to Christmas, win a £250 Marks and Spencer gift card.

Kay remarked of her experiences with Scoliosis, “I started getting back discomfort when I was 15.” However, I simply chalked it up to the aches and pains that everyone experiences.

“A few months later, a hump on my back was seen by a friend, so my mother sent me to the doctor, who diagnosed me with scoliosis and referred me to Alder Hey for an X-Ray.

“I was diagnosed with scoliosis at this appointment. At this moment, the curve was roughly 27 degrees.

“I discovered that the hump was produced by my ribs rotating when my spine twisted. After my doctor prescribed brace therapy, I was fitted with a back brace. Unfortunately, the brace did not help, and my curve progressed until it reached 50 degrees, at which point surgery was suggested.”

Kay underwent surgery in August 2021, and she claims that it has left her “pain-free” after years of back problems:

“Thanks to my great surgeon and everyone involved in the operation, the surgery was a success,” she stated. The post-operative care was also fantastic; all of the nurses were gorgeous, friendly, and compassionate, and I was well taken care of.

“I feel so much better now that I’ve had surgery; I’m almost pain-free and I’m lot more confidence in the way my back looks.”

“I can’t express my gratitude to everyone at Alder Hey enough; the care was fantastic, and they couldn’t do enough for me.”

“Please look out for indications of scoliosis, it’s more frequent than you would think!” Kay and her mother, Susan Malpeli, 49, have urged young people to check for telltale signs of Scoliosis, which include a clearly curved spine and unequal shoulders.