After a failed attempt to extort EA, hackers have released stolen ‘FIFA 21′ source code.

Cybercriminals have disclosed a vast 751 GB cache of data stolen from Electronic Arts online after a failed extortion attempt. The source code for the popular football simulation video game “FIFA 21” is included in the files.

According to The Record, the hackers who broke into EA in June posted the complete stockpile of stolen material on an underground cybercrime forum on July 26. Since then, the data has been disseminated via torrent sites. This occurred after EA declined to pay the ransom demanded by the hackers.

The hacked files apparently contained the source code for “FIFA 21” as well as tools to support the company’s server-side services, according to the report. Cybercriminals took only a “small amount” of data, according to an EA spokeswoman on June 10.

Hackers could not access any player data, according to the video game firm, and players’ privacy was not jeopardized.

Furthermore, EA did not anticipate the cybersecurity issue having any influence on the company’s games or operations.

According to the hackers, the company’s data totaled 780 GB. They also revealed that the data would be sold for $28 million.

A spokesman for the cybercriminals disclosed in a June interview with Motherboard that they had purchased stolen login cookies for an EA internal Slack channel for $10. It was sold on the Genesis dark web marketplace. The cookies were then utilized to imitate an EA employee’s account, giving them access to the company’s Slack channel.

The hackers then conned an IT support staff into giving them access to the company’s internal code repositories. Initially, the thieves anticipated to profit handsomely from the sale of EA’s source code on the black market. They sought to extort the company because they couldn’t locate any third-party buyers.

If the company did not pay them an undisclosed fee, the cybercriminals threatened to release the data publicly. They provided about 1.3 GB of source code on July 14 in the hopes of forcing EA to pay up, but no payment was made.