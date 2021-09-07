After a drunk driving crash on the way to work, a Merseyside Police officer was ‘formally fired.’

A police officer was fired after he was caught alcohol driving on his way to work and smashed his car.

After pleading guilty to alcohol driving, former Merseyside PC Robert Woodman, 37, was banned from driving and forced to complete 160 hours of community service.

The accident occurred on December 14, 2017, and Woodman, of Crosby’s Eshe Road North, resigned just over a week later.

On Friday, September 3, he was formally sacked from Merseyside Police following a misconduct hearing.

Woodman was in a car accident on his way to work on December 14 of last year.

The 37-year-old was arrested, released under investigation, and later charged after a positive breath test for alcohol.

At April, he appeared in Manchester Magistrates’ Court and pled guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, receiving an unpaid labor sentence and a three-year driving restriction.

The misconduct hearing on Friday ruled that Woodman had violated professional standards of conduct in the areas of fitness for work and discreditable conduct, resulting in gross misconduct.

“We demand the greatest possible standards from all our officers and staff,” Chief Superintendent Jennifer Wilson, head of the force’s Professional Standards Department, stated.

“The public has high expectations of our officers, and Merseyside Police is dedicated to ensuring that we live up to them.

“When we receive information about people who are believed to have failed to meet those standards, we will always conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that the public in Merseyside continues to have faith in the force.

“I hope today’s result sends a clear and simple message to anybody who might consider drinking while inebriated: it’s simply not worth the risk.

“Every day, officers from our Roads Policing Unit patrol our roads, looking for those who may be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. If you are engaged in an accident, you will be breathalyzed, and if you fail the test, you will face consequences.

“We can’t stress this enough: just because you haven’t drunk in a while doesn’t mean the alcohol is gone.”

