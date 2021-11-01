After a dramatic exit nearly two years ago, the Emmerdale star returns.

This week on Emmerdale, a familiar face will be seen by long-time watchers.

Kerry Wyatt will make a comeback after departing the program unexpectedly in June 2020.

After it was revealed that she had left the village and moved in with a friend, fans have missed the fiery character.

Charity and Mackenzie, on the other hand, learn Kerry's whereabouts this week.

When Charity and Mack arrive to Chloe’s house to rob her, Mack is taken aback by the splendor.

They come across a maid cleaning after clearing a display case of watches.

When Charity realizes it’s Kerry, she’s taken aback.

When Chloe unexpectedly returns home, Kerry stands in for Charity and Mack, as Charity requests to talk with Chloe’s mother or father, but Chloe feels uncomfortable with the matter.

Kerry tells Charity and Mack not to mention seeing Chloe and to stay away in the future when she leaves.

She makes them hand over their ill-gotten gains before they leave.

When Mack returns home to Emmerdale, however, he discloses that he has been keeping a watch.

Kerry cautions Chloe that her father will be upset if she keeps in touch with Noah and Sarah.

And Chloe is undecided about what she should do.

Kerry is startled when she receives a message from Chloe’s father informing her that one of his watches has gone missing.

Kerry’s actress, Laura Norton, has been on maternity leave.

In January 2021, she and her partner Mark Jordon, who played Daz Spencer on the serial, welcomed a newborn boy named Jesse.

Laura, who shared the good news on social media, said: “So, at 1.30 a.m. on Friday, January 29th, we welcomed this little champion into the world.

“It was the most fantastic, strange experience I’ve ever had, and most likely will ever have, and my tiny mind is blown.

“He’s perfect, and we’re all overjoyed to have him join our family.

“Jesse Jordon is an American actor. We’re all head over heels in love with you @daddyjordon, you were the BEST delivery partner and without you and @roh birthcentre, we wouldn’t be in one piece!!” All of the girls, but especially Amy, our midwife, who is a super hero.”