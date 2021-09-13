After a Dev Crackdown, ‘Genshin Impact’ Leakers Are Signing Off.

During developer miHoYo’s crusade to track down everyone who has been leaking unpublished content from the game’s beta versions, several of the most famous leakers in the “Genshin Impact” community have deactivated their Twitter accounts.

Fearing miHoYo’s retaliation, “Genshin Impact” leakers such as abc64 and Lumie have already signed off. Sukuna, another leaker, canceled their account as well, but not before providing one last nugget of information on future “Genshin” content up until the next Lantern Rite Festival in 2022.

Dimbreath hinted that they would discontinue supplying leaks in the future, although this has yet to be confirmed. Following miHoYo’s tough stance against leakers, the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord group also stopped sharing leaks.

MiHoYo just took down the Honey Hunter World website, which includes the “Genshin” Honey Impact wiki subdomain, citing legal threats. Honey, one of the website’s primary operators, revealed that the Shanghai miHoYo TianMing Technology legal department had filed an abuse lawsuit against Honey’s ISP, IONOS.

Because the website contains confidential statistics and copyrighted content, MiHoYo reported Honey Impact for claimed copyright infringement and Terms of Service violation. Honey retorted that they were not bound by the NDA and that the ToS could not be used as a defense in a DMCA case.

The Honey Impact website was temporarily taken down, but it was quickly restored. IONOS, according to Honey, provided them more time to relocate their entire domain to DMCA-ignored hosting, effectively preserving the database from oblivion.

The developers’ war on leakers has set a dangerous precedent for anyone attempting to share unpublished content without permission. Players should expect a slower flow of information as “Genshin Impact” progressively marches toward its next major update, with even the most prominent people in the community voluntarily standing down in fear of punishment.

Since early 2020, players have been pleading for miHoYo to disclose roadmaps, which would aid in budgeting for planned character and weapon banners. However, because miHoYo refused to offer roadmaps, the “Genshin Impact” community had to rely on leakers instead.

Despite miHoYo’s recent efforts, some players continue to leak information and media about Patch 2.2’s impending content, including the release of Thoma and the last of Inazuma’s islands.