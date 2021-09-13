After a ‘despicable’ gang attack, a young guy suffered significant head injuries.

After being attacked by three men, a man who “wouldn’t hurt a fly” was taken to the hospital with significant head injuries.

At 7 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, emergency services responded to reports of a man being attacked by three males on Old Chester Road in Rock Ferry.

When Merseyside Police arrived at the site, they discovered a male with serious head injuries between Green Lawn and Byrne Avenue.

A group of three males allegedly assaulted the young man before fleeing in an unknown direction.

North West Ambulance Service was also on the scene, and the guy was taken to the hospital.

He has since been released from the military.

According to a Facebook post, the man who was attacked was about to dedicate his life to serving in the Army and “wouldn’t touch a fly.”

The males responsible have been described as white, in their 20s, with long hair and dark clothing, and police have issued an appeal to find them.

“This was a horrific attack that left a man injured, and we are working hard to uncover those responsible and bring them to justice,” Detective Inspector Tom Clarke said.

“Please contact us if you were in the Old Chester Road area early Saturday morning, witnessed the event, or have any dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage that could help us identify the culprits.

“Such heinous behavior has no place in Merseyside, and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Merseyside Police social media department through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre.’

People can also contact the independent organisation Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.