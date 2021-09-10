After a deputy headteacher was charged with child sex offenses, the school sent a letter to parents.

After the deputy headteacher was charged with enabling the rape of a 13-year-old girl, the headteacher of a primary school wrote a letter to parents.

Julie Morris, deputy headteacher at Wigan’s St George’s Central CE Primary School, was charged with rape of a girl under the age of 13 and instigating sexual activity with a child under the age of 13.

The 44-year-old was detained with David Morris, 52, of Eccleston, who is suspected of three offences of child rape.

He’s also accused of instigating and causing a minor under the age of 13 to commit sexual offenses.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the school’s principal Mark Grogan said the allegations were “distressing” and would “come as a shock to everyone within the school community” in a letter to all parents.

“It is crucial to emphasize that the allegations in regard to the alleged offenses are unrelated to our school,” he continued.

Parents should “be cautious” of the “current legal procedures and police inquiry,” he said.

The accusations are all alleged to have occurred in Merseyside and have nothing to do with Ms Morris’ profession as a Wigan teacher, according to police.

On Monday, September 6, both David Morris and Julie Morris appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

The two have been remanded in custody and are due to appear in Liverpool Crown Court on October 4.

Merseyside Police, according to a spokesperson, is “working closely with Greater Manchester Police and Wigan Council to ensure that suitable safeguarding measures are in place.”

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “We can confirm that two people have been charged with child sex offences believed to have occurred in Eccleston.”

“David Morris has been charged with three charges of rape of a child under the age of 13, as well as causing and inciting a child under the age of 13 to participate in sexual behavior.

“Julie Morris has been charged with rape of a child under the age of 13 and instigating sexual behavior with a minor under the age of 13. Julie Morris works in the field of education in Wigan.

“We’re collaborating closely with the Greater Manchester Police Service and Wigan Council.”

