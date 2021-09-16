After a “dangerous” Liverpool admission, AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli makes a “physical” assertion.

In their Champions League matchup, AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli believes that “dangerous” Liverpool had too much physical force for his squad.

The Reds battled back from a 2-1 deficit at halftime to beat the Italian team 3-2 at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool dominated for much of the game, but goals from Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz sliced them apart twice just before the break.

Despite the fact that their performance highlighted where they remain inferior to the Reds, Pioli feels Milan may draw hope from their performance.

He stated, “We played an extremely tough opponent and put up a big effort right to the end.” “It’s a good indicator of where we’ve gotten to thus far.

“Liverpool are performing well, but we are not there yet. This game will be used to help us improve and acquire experience in this tournament.

“Liverpool are a dangerous team to play against. We maybe could have done a little bit more, but the level of our opponents punished us on those times, so we paid the price for our mistakes.

“They played a high-quality, high-intensity game, and we weren’t quite up to it from a physical standpoint in several situations. We attempted to stand up to it all, but perhaps not as well as we could have.

“Giving up the goal at 2-2 gave them the opportunity to attack us all the way to the end.”

“We were quite well after the first 25 minutes, when we found ourselves having a difficult time,” Pioli continued.

“We took the lead and were inches away from making it 3-1, which might have transformed things and taken the game away from Liverpool.

“Obviously, the score of 3-2 is something we regret to some extent. It’s a bad we were caught off guard with that set-piece near the end.

“Coming up against a squad like Liverpool is a great test for us since we are the youngest team in the group.

“We’re up against a really good team that’s used to competing at this level. We can give anyone a game at this level if we play as a team.”