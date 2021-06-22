After a collision with traffic lights, a pickup vehicle lands on its roof.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-car crash in Runcorn this afternoon.

The collision was reported around 1.21 p.m. today, according to Cheshire police.

A small blue hatchback collided with a silver-grey pickup vehicle that had come to rest on its roof.

A call has been made for the erstwhile “dirtiest, ugliest” town to be designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Both drivers were able to exit their vehicles and were being evaluated by paramedics, according to a Cheshire police and fire spokesman.

When the ECHO arrived on the scene, it was clear that both vehicles’ airbags had discharged.

The pickup truck’s boot had thrown open, and the front end of the compact hatchback had been severely damaged.

The Central Expressway northbound exit slip for the intersection with Boston Avenue was congested.

There were several police cars, two fire engines, and an ambulance on the scene.

“Police were alerted to an accident involving two cars in Boston Avenue, Runcorn, at 1.21pm this afternoon,” a police and fire spokesman told the ECHO.

“One of the automobiles was parked on its roof.

“Both drivers exited their vehicles and paramedics are assessing them. “Emergency personnel are still on the scene.”