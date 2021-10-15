After a collision involving a car and two lorries, an air ambulance lands on the M6.

After a collision involving a car and two lorries, an air ambulance landed on the M6.

At around 9.30 p.m., a crash occurred on the northbound carriageway of the M6 between junctions 16 (Stoke-on-Trent) and 17 (Sandbach and Crewe).

An air ambulance was landing on the southbound side of the highway, according to a statement from North West Motorway Police.

After bullets were fired on a residential street, two guys were apprehended.

According to the spokesperson: “We’re currently dealing with an RTC on the M6 northbound between junctions 16 and 17.

“Avoid the area; the southbound is also closed for Helimed to land.”

According to the North West Ambulance Service, a woman who was a passenger in the car was critically injured, while the driver suffered minor injuries.

There have been no reported injuries to the lorry driver, according to a representative for the emergency services.

Three ambulances, two response cars, a helicopter, and three senior officers have all been dispatched to Royal Stoke with a patient.

North West Ambulance Service said in a statement: “At this point, I’m still on the scene. Around 9.38 a.m., a lorry (I don’t think it’s an HGV, but police can clarify) and a car RTC were reported.

“Three people were involved, two in the automobile and the lorry driver.

“A female passenger in the automobile was critically injured, while the driver suffered just minor injuries.

“No injuries have been reported for the lorry driver.”

Because all resources have not yet cleared, an ambulance has been dispatched to Royal Stoke with a patient.

“Three ambulances, two emergency vehicles, a helicopter, and three senior cops were dispatched to the area.”

According to the Inrix traffic control system, traffic is backed up for eight miles.

There is additional congestion northbound and southbound to junction 15 (Stoke-On-Trent), as well as back to junction 18 (Middlewich/Holmes Chapel).

“Traffic avoids the freeway, causing delays at Sandbach, Arclid, Talke, and Rode Heath.”

National Highways has also issued a detour route, instructing motorists to follow the triangle symbol.

Exit at junction 16, take the first exit off the roundabout onto the A500 westbound, third exit into the A5020 northbound at the A5020 roundabout, third exit onto the A534 eastbound at the A534 roundabout, and rejoin the M6 at junction 17.