After a chemical leak, the sports hall was evacuated.

Following a chemical leak, residents of a sports town were evacuated.

At before 8.30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the Ellesmere Port Sports Village on Stanney Lane near Cheshire Oaks.

Firefighters responded to reports of a minor amount of chloride spilling in the building’s chemical room.

As a precaution, people within the building were evacuated, and two fire engines were dispatched, one from Ellesmere Port and the other from Powey Lane in Cheshire.

Crews entered the structure wearing breathing protection, and another two worked to contain and absorb the leakage.

The space was also properly ventilated.

“Firefighters responded to complaints of a minor quantity of chloride spilled in the chemical room of a building on Stanney Lane,” a spokesperson for Cheshire Fire & Rescue said.

“As a precaution, crews wore two breathing apparatus and evacuated everybody inside the building.

“To control and absorb the spillage, two supplementary breathing apparatus were donned.

“There was also ventilation in the area.”

