After a care worker stole from him, a man “had to save to buy shaving foam.”

After a care worker stole thousands of pounds from his bank account, a man was unable to purchase basic amenities.

Chelsea Whittaker took more than £200,000 from the bank accounts of around 30 vulnerable persons whose funds she was supposed to be managing.

Whittaker, of Manchester Road, Accrington, was jailed for fraud at Preston Crown Court on Monday after pleading guilty to taking money from roughly 30 people.

Whittaker was working as a service manager for Lifeways at the time of the incidents.