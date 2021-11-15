After a cab explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, the fourth terror suspect was apprehended.

According to police, a fourth guy has been arrested in connection with a car explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson of Counter Terrorism Policing North West said a 20-year-old was in custody during a press conference today.

He stated, ” “Two addresses have come up as a result of our inquiries. The first was Sutcliffe Street in Liverpool’s Kensington neighborhood, where three males aged 21, 26, and 29 were arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act yesterday.

At Liverpool Women’s Hospital, a cab driver narrowly avoids a car explosion “I was in the Kensing area not long ago.