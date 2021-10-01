After a burger fraud, McDonald’s patrons were left queuing and “hungry.”

After falling victim to a large burger fake, eager McDonald’s customers from all across Liverpool were left disappointed.

After hundreds of bogus brochures promoting free food and drinks were disseminated throughout the city, dozens of people queued and were left “hungry” outside McDonald’s on Lord Street.

Customers were turned away from receiving their free meals at the then-new £1.4 million city centre restaurant as a result of the prank, which took place on November 11, 1985.

The bogus pink flyers advertised a “£2.40 freebie,” prompting a line to gather outside the site before 9 a.m. that day.

Some students picked up leaflets in the Polytechnic bar, and staff anticipated to turn people away for the rest of the day.

Liverpool is a city in England. On November 11, 1985, dozens of people fell for the huge burger hoax, according to the Washington Newsday.

“The great hamburger hoax has ’em tricked today,” the report adds.

“Dozens of drooling Big Mac lovers showed up to grab their free dinners at the new £1.4 million city-centre restaurant.

“However, they were all turned away from McDonald’s on Lord Street and told, “Sorry, you’ve been duped.”

The “burger bandit” spread hundreds of pink pamphlets promising the £2.40 freebie throughout the city.

Students Richard Lindley and Richard Jacques picked up the pamphlets from the Polytechnic bar and arrived at the branch to be told they wouldn’t be getting their free burger like the others.

“We got out of bed to come into town to receive a free meal,” student Richard Lindley remarked at the time. We haven’t had anything to eat in weeks.”

Steven McCann, manager of the Lord Street branch, reported that a line had developed outside the centre before 9 a.m. that day.

“It’s a pity since some individuals may have paid to travel to town,” he remarked. It’s quite inconvenient.

“I expect to have to turn people away for the rest of the day.”

McDonald’s employs around 120,000 people in the UK and has over 1,270 outlets.

The Lord Street branch in the city center has been open for 26 years.

Over a dozen McDonald’s restaurants may be found across the city.