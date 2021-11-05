After a big solar flare, the Northern Lights may be seen in the United Kingdom tonight.

Aurora enthusiasts may be rewarded with a second chance to view the Northern Lights.

Due to an unusually intense solar flare, known as a coronal mass ejection, the natural phenomena was visible to the naked eye on both Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The magnificent aurora borealis was captured by photographers from Sefton, West Lancashire, and the Wirral.

Activity of the Northern Lights over Wirral and Merseyside

There may be more Northern Lights displays, according to a Met Office space weather expert.

“CME impacts are likely to lessen, but will remain into the 5th [November 5],” they warned.

“Aurora may be visible with the naked eye across Northern England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, as well as possibly areas of the Midlands, Norfolk, and North Wales at first if skies are clear.”

The Aurora Borealis phenomenon was exceptionally powerful, according to Julie Winn, a volunteer at the Kielder Observatory, since a big solar flare known as a Coronal Mass Ejection was spotted last week erupting from the sun.

Particles from the flare collide with the Earth’s magnetic field, causing them to energise and produce light photons.

If you look up between 7 p.m. tonight and 2 a.m. tomorrow, you might catch a peek of the spectacular solar light show.

The ideal way to enjoy stargazing or astronomy, like any other type of astronomy, is far away from any light pollution. It’s also recommended that you drive as far north as possible to increase your chances of viewing them.

As the sun goes through its cycle of activity, more space weather events are likely in the future years until roughly 2025, according to the Met Office.