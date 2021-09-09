After a backlash from the community, the developers of ‘RuneScape’ have reversed their decision to ban HD mods.

In an unexpected turn of events, “RuneScape” developer Jagex has reversed its decision to ban the much-anticipated “RuneLite HD” fan mod, which it had taken down only hours before the game’s official debut.

Jagex recently ordered 117, an open-source, community-run version of the traditional “Old School RuneScape,” to cancel the release of “RuneLite HD,” which was created to improve the graphics of “RuneLite,” an open-source, community-run version of the classic “Old School RuneScape.” This action by Jagex prompted in-game protests in support of 117 and their mod, which took over 2,000 hours to create.

Following the outcry, Jagex issued a statement on its website announcing its intention to halt the HD mod’s release. The creators stated that they had listened to the community’s feedback and had agreed to collaborate with the author of “RuneLite HD” while they discussed how to tackle the situation.

The devs have involved 117 and Adam, the creator of “RuneLite,” in discussions on HD mods and other projects that might radically modify the game’s aesthetic. Until the official HD version is published, Jagex stated that it is actively exploring ways to incorporate “RuneLite HD” into the game.

117 has previously stated on Twitter that they intended to reach an agreement with Jagex. The mod maker stated that once the official version was ready, they would allow the devs to take their mod down while simultaneously granting them complete collaborative influence over the project’s direction. According to 117, Jagex allegedly “outright declined” this offer.

The creators confessed that banning the “Runelite HD” mod was a mistake and that they are working to correct it. Jagex’s decisions have long been criticized by fans of the game, who allege that the company’s higher management has mishandled “RuneScape.”

Since the announcement of the ban on “RuneLight HD,” Jagex claims that its employees have been subjected to “unacceptable levels of abuse.” The corporation appealed to enraged fans to treat its personnel with respect while it attempts to find a solution that benefits all parties involved.

117 thanked the community for their support and requested that fans not from harassing Jagex employees, particularly the “Old School RuneScape” crew.

“RuneLite HD” is not available on “RuneLite’s” plugin hub as of this writing.