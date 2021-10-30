After a ‘Asda delivery disaster,’ a disabled nan is upset.

After a nightmare with her Asda delivery, a crippled woman was left unable to feed her grandchildren with only 74p in the bank.

Maria Sholder, 48, from Sunderland, was left over £350 in debt after placing three different shopping orders with Asda over a two-week period.

According to Chronicle Live, none of her orders arrived, and she was left waiting for her money returned and with nothing to feed her grandchildren during half-term.

Maria, a mother of three with two children and two grandchildren staying with her over half-term, has MRSA, a kind of bacterial infection resistant to numerous commonly used antibiotics, and is unable to go shopping herself.

On October 13, the grandmother of five stated she placed her first order. “I rang up and they indicated there had been a technical problem with my order,” Maria said after it didn’t arrive. The money had been taken out, but I was promised a refund, which I have yet to receive.

“I got in touch to see if there was something wrong with the card when I reordered my shopping (on October 26) and it came up with an issue, so I called to see if there was something wrong with the card, but the money was taken out.”

On October 27, Maria placed a third order, but after speaking with Asda, she was informed that the grocery list for her order had gone missing.

“I was told the paperwork for my order had gone missing, but that my money will be returned again,” she explained.

“I only have 74p in my bank account and nothing to eat in the house.”

“Because I’m crippled, I can’t go shopping by myself, and I have two children and two grandkids living with me.” I don’t have someone to help me with these things.

“I’ve had to send my grandchildren home, and I’m not sure what I’ll do now.”

“I’m incredibly stressed, and I don’t know what to do because I still haven’t received my money.”

Maria has been left £347 in debt and has stated that she does not want anyone else in the room.