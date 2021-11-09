After a 53,000-person outage, Comcast Xfinity reports that the problem has been resolved.

According to DownDetector.com, Xfinity, the trade name of Comcast Cable Communications, had a spike in outages early Tuesday in California’s Bay Area, with 53,000 people reporting a loss of internet access around 8:30 a.m. ET.

Customers from Verizon and T-Mobile also reported service disruptions on DownDetector.

Since then, the business has tweeted that the problem has been “handled.”

“Previously, due to a network fault, certain customers experienced intermittent service outages. We’ve fixed the problem, and service has been restored to affected customers while we investigate the root cause. “We regret to anybody who have been impacted,” the business said in a tweet.

The number of reports began to rise at 1 a.m. ET, then spread across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Illinois. According to the company’s outage website, the outage would be fixed slightly before 11 a.m. for Comcast customers.

The cause of the disruptions has yet to be determined by Comcast.

A total blackout of services was reported by many consumers.

According to DownDetector, there were thousands of service disruption reports by 10 a.m. ET.