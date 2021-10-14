After a £500k renovation, a Liverpool restaurant has been completely transformed.

A £500,000 restoration has been carried out on a Liverpool restaurant that first opened in 2007.

The historic features of the Restaurant Bar & Grill on Brunswick Street have been restored, with modern accents incorporated throughout.

A 6ft by 7ft chandelier has been installed at Halifax House, a Grade II landmark structure, to greet visitors. After an extensive job that took specialist David Thelwell, from Prescot, four weeks to complete, the delicate details of the decorative ceiling, which include the building’s original liver bird designs, have been repaired and adorned in gold leaf.

New upholstery, statement lighting, and a stripped back and polished floor have all been added to the 200-seat restaurant. Soft furnishings in shades of lemon, pink, raspberry, and baby blue have been introduced to soften the overall look. The walls have been decorated with bespoke wallpaper featuring blossom trees, and soft furnishings in shades of lemon, pink, raspberry, and baby blue have been introduced to soften the overall look.

Along with its current private dining space, the facility now has a new boardroom-style private room.

Starters include truffle and leek croquettes with truffle aioli (£8.75); cider and onion soup with cheese sourdough bread (£6.95); and sea bass ceviche with passion fruit, chilli, cucumber, and avocado (£10.25).

Risotto with porcini mushrooms and mascarpone (£14.75); linguine with lobster (£28.50); vintage cheddar cheese, leek and sweet potato tart (£18.95); and slow roast crispy duck, red wine, apple, honey, and sage (£18.95) are among the new main courses.

Chocolate brownie with white chocolate, sour cherry, and pistachio ice cream (£7.95); peanut butter cheesecake with blackberry and bilberry ice cream and caramel coated popcorn (£7.95); and apple and blackberry crumble with vanilla custard (£7.95) are among the desserts available.

"I couldn't be more happy to reopen the doors of The Restaurant Bar and Grill," said Kate Keyes, general manager of The Restaurant Bar & Grill. The makeover of the wonderful Grade II heritage building, one of Liverpool's most iconic venues, is nothing short of amazing, and I eagerly anticipate welcoming our loyal guests to see it for themselves. It's the most photogenic, and it absolutely must be seen."