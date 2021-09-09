After a £120 million deal, Liverpool may face a new financial reality.

Liverpool’s and their rivals’ financial success has been based on a thriving television market.

Since the Premier League’s debut in 1992, when Sky TV first came onto the scene locally, broadcasting rights to clubs have risen astronomically, with a worldwide audience now massively involved with the product and international TV rights almost outstripping domestic rights.

With Sky, BT Sport, and Amazon, Liverpool’s TV rights for both the domestic and international markets are worth in the region of £75 million per year, giving the Premier League’s clubs some financial security in these pandemic-affected times by rolling over their existing deal for the same price through the 2022-2025 cycle. Given that the epidemic had caused some concern that the Premier League would suffer the same fate as some of the other top European leagues, who had seen their new rights cycle come in at a reduced rate, this was hailed as a victory.

The Premier League’s overall deal for combined rights has climbed from just over £1 billion to roughly £9 billion in the last 20 years, with international rights being valued nearly as much as domestic rights, bringing in £1.3 billion each season. The massive increase of the competition, as well as the inflated transfer prices and salaries, may be traced back to figures like these.

To sustain interest and value in the market, the Premier League put a number of markets out to tender for the next cycle earlier this year, with the possibility for broadcasters to lock in six-year terms for the first time.

Last year, the Premier League sold a six-year deal to the Nordic Entertainment Group for the rights to Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden in a lucrative £2 billion deal that runs from 2022 to 2028. It was an agreement negotiated in February of last year, before the epidemic decimated the football industry and shattered league-broadcaster connections.

Over 40 European and Central Asian countries were invited to tender for the Premier League. “The summary has come to an end.”