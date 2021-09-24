Advanced Combat Tips, Tricks, and Techniques in ‘Tales Of Arise.’

As the game develops, the combat engagements in “Tales of Arise” become more tough. This forces players to stay on top of their game if they want to keep the party’s HP and CP, which is especially important in the latter dungeons.

The game’s fighting concepts are simple to comprehend, yet tough to master. To make the most effective progress in the game and avoid any unneeded party wipes, players will need to put all they’ve learned along the way to practice.

Here are a few complex battle mechanics to help gamers who are stuck in “Tales of Ariselater ”’s stages.

Combo Extensions to Boost Attack

Boost Attacks are mostly employed to deal with specific enemy types like flyers and charges. These moves, on the other hand, can be employed to extend combinations by delivering additional AG or closing in on faraway adversaries.

After anyone in the party performs a Boost Attack, active-controlled characters earn additional AG, effectively allowing players to throw in at least two extra artes attacks before ending a combo.

Boost Attacks also allow players to hit adversaries from afar, adding a few extra hits that may allow enemies to be vulnerable to a Boost Strike. Boost Attacks transport teammates near to an enemy, allowing players to switch to the attacking ally in the middle of the animation and begin a separate combo from there.

Overburdening Mode

Characters enter Over Limit mode when they chain perfect blocks/dodges or are repeatedly hit in a short period of time, which is shown by a blue bar beneath their models. Characters with Over Limit can spam abilities without expending AG and have access to a potent Mystic Arte that deals a lot of damage.

Over Limit is worth investing in only because of the AG cost savings. In their skill trees, each character has passive skills that help them achieve Over Limit.

In the Combat Arena, Practice

Players can visit a practice arena in the game’s third location for some stress-free practice fights. This arena is useful for learning about a party member’s moves, and some of the trials provide some interesting rewards.

Solo arena battles also award new titles to party members’ skill trees.