Adama Traore will be ‘welcomed to Liverpool with open arms’ as a free transfer for Ousmane Dembele is ‘considered.’

We’re halfway through the season’s second international break – there’ll be another in November – and, with less than three months until the January transfer window opens, minds are already turning to potential Liverpool signings.

Jurgen Klopp has had a very quiet summer, with Ibrahima Konate being the sole notable signing at Anfield, having signed a contract before the end of May.

Is it possible that there may be more Liverpool moves in the New Year sales? Here’s a round-up of some of the most recent tittle-tattle trail speculation from around the web.

Adama Traore, a big wide man for Wolverhampton Wanderers, has the kind of powerful body that you’d expect to see on rugby players rather than top footballers.

According to Sports Mole, Liverpool’s interest in Traore has ‘intensified’ as a result of uncertainties surrounding the futures of both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, according to El Nacional.

According to the source, Traore is in no position to reject down a move to Anfield, where Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to welcoming him with ‘open arms.’

It’s true that after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Wolves at Molineux in January 2020, Klopp proclaimed Traore: “Is unplayable in moments, it’s unbelievable.”

“What a player — not only is he terrific, but he’s the best.”

The clause “in moments” would be the caveat in that sentence.

If he wants to follow fellow Iberian wideman Diogo Jota to Merseyside, the 25-year-old Spain international will have to improve his consistency.

Last season, Traore was not always a regular for Wolves, and he has yet to score in nine appearances for them this season.

Olympiakos’ Pape Abou Cisse is a giant Senegalese centre-back.

The 26-year-old, who has four caps, stands at a towering 6ft 6in and is back in Greece after a loan spell with Saint-Etienne earlier this season.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are leading the chase for Cisse, with Everton and Arsenal also interested in the defensive midfielder.

According to them, Cisse has been the subject of many investigations, with Liverpool being the most serious thus far in their search for him.