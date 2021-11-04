Adama Traore was utilized by Michael Edwards to sign a Liverpool transfer clone.

In December 2019, Olympiacos traveled three hours to Agrinio to face Panetolikos FC, with Kostas Tsimikas lined up as part of Pedro Martins’ back four.

After 90 minutes of football, the score was 3-0, with the Greek left-back setting up four shots for his teammates, one of which was scored by Youssef El-Arabi and counted as an assist.

Tsimikas then created four more shots for his teammates in their Champions League triumph against Red Star Belgrade four days later, before facing Asteras Tripolis in the Greek Super League and generating four more.

Over the course of the three-match stretch inside a week, the attack-minded full-back was directly responsible for 12 of Olympiacos’ shots, with nine of those coming from dangerous open-play crosses.

In his country, Tsimikas displayed natural composure in the final third, combining his ability to spot a pass with the technique to execute, making him a difficult threat for opposition defenses to contain.

Later in the season, Olympiacos played Wolves in the Europa League knockout rounds, with Tsimikas facing Adama Traore.

In both legs, he held his own against Traore’s one-on-one brilliance, with Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards using the second match at Molineux to meet with Olympiacos’ general manager, Evangelia Souloukou, to explore a transfer.

Tsimikas was bought up for as little as £11.75m, with Andy Robertson playing practically every minute for Jurgen Klopp’s club on Merseyside and James Milner unable to offer equivalent advantages on the ball.

Napoli and Leicester City, who were expecting to lose Ben Chilwell soon, were said to be interested, but the Reds acted quickly enough to lure him to England.

Much has been said about Liverpool’s unique recruitment approach, but despite a delayed start to his career at Anfield, Tsimikas is steadily establishing himself as a poster boy for the club’s transfer policy.

He was not only acquired for a low price, but he was also scouted from an obscure competition like the Greece Super League, and he appears to fit the mold of a full-back with. “The summary has come to an end.”