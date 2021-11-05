Actor from ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ on Arthur Kingsley’s Real-Life War Hero.

While the protagonist of Call of Duty: Vanguard is a fictional character, he is based on a real-life war hero. Actor Chiké Okonkwo recently spoke with The Washington Newsday about how the genuine story of a brave, but generally underappreciated Black soldier influenced the upcoming military shooter.

In Call of Duty: Vanguard, Okonkwo portrays Arthur Kingsley, a British special forces officer who is assigned a top-secret mission. He is the first Black protagonist in the franchise’s history (which now spans over 20 games), and he is tasked with leading a squadron of varied operatives on an espionage operation to prevent the Third Reich’s last remnants from going underground.

Although the tale is mostly made up, the members of Kingsley’s squad are all based on real-life historical persons, or a combination of many people in some situations. Polina Petrova, for example, was inspired by Lyudmila Pavlichenko, a Ukrainian woman who was one of the Soviet Union’s top sharpshooters (and who appeared heavily in the latest Gamescom teaser for Vanguard).

Sergeant Sidney Cornell, a British paratrooper who was vital in the Allies’ Normandy battle, served as a model for Kingsley. “From what little information there is out there about [Cornell], you can tell he was simply this wonderful person with an incredible tale,” Okonkwo added. In the midst of such opposition and danger, he persisted and completed all of his objectives.

“It’s really an honor to be able to bring that to life in this game.” To comprehend the courage it took, as well as the leadership he had bestowed upon him. It was such an honor, and I made sure to include him in every scene.” Sergeant Sidney Cornell: Who Was He? There is virtually little publicly available information on Sergeant Cornell. His achievements were mostly glossed over and have been badly documented from a historical standpoint, as was the case with many persons of color at the time.

We do know that he was a paratrooper in the British Army’s 6th Airborne Division and that on June, he was the first Black man to drop beyond enemy lines. This is a condensed version of the information.