Activision Blizzard Lawsuit: Harassment Allegations Against Publisher of “Call of Duty”

In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, Activision Blizzard was accused of discriminating against female employees and cultivating a “frat boy culture” of harassment.

The DFEH conducted a two-year investigation of the Fortune 500 corporation, which includes Call of Duty publisher Activision, World of Warcraft publisher Blizzard Entertainment, and Candy Crush developer King.

During this time, the agency received several complaints from female employees about unequal pay, discrimination, and inappropriate behavior by male coworkers.

The charges have been refuted by the corporation.

What’s the Deal With Activision’s Blizzard Lawsuit?

The 29-page complaint was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday. The case was first reported on by Bloomberg yesterday evening.

Activision Blizzard is accused of discriminating against female employees in terms of compensation, promotion possibilities, and termination procedures, as well as failing to “take adequate remedial measures” in response to allegations of workplace harassment and discrimination, according to the lawsuit.

“Defendants’ conduct were willful, malicious, fraudulent, and oppressive, and were committed with the wrongful intent to hurt female employees in conscious violation of their rights,” according to the declaration.

According to Bloomberg, the DFEH is seeking an injunction forcing the video-game behemoth to comply with workplace protections, as well as unpaid wages, salary adjustments, back pay, and lost income and perks for female employees.

Activision Blizzard has been accused of being unequal.

Activision Blizzard is accused of engaging in “discriminatory practices involving compensation, assignment, promotion, and other terms and circumstances of employment that adversely affect and harm female employees,” according to the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, women make up only 20% of Activision Blizzard’s employees, and the company’s top leadership is all male. According to the study, the few women who do succeed in climbing the corporate ladder receive less in terms of income, incentive pay, and overall remuneration than their male counterparts.

Women are also consistently assigned to less lucrative roles, receive lower starting pay, and earn less than male employees for “essentially equivalent work,” according to the lawsuit.

Men were allegedly promoted over better qualified female peers, according to the complaint.

In one case, a female employee had regularly high performance reports, contributed significantly to the company’s revenue, and produced great work production.

