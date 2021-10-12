Act Now, iPhone Users: Install an emergency security patch to address flaws in your device that make it vulnerable.

Following the release of an emergency security update from Apple, iPhone and iPad users are recommended to upgrade their devices as soon as possible.

Cupertino-based tech behemoth Because of many zero-day issues necessitating emergency upgrades, Apple has begun providing surprise security updates in recent months. This week is no exception, with iPhone and iPad users being required to upgrade their devices in order to fix a bug that renders them exposed to assaults and exploits.

Apple issued an emergency security alert on Monday on a newly discovered zero-day vulnerability that affects iPhones and iPads. According to the IT giant, hostile actors are currently exploiting this major issue in the wild.

The vulnerability, which involves a memory corruption issue in the IOMobileFrameBuffer component, has been assigned the designation CVE-2021-30883 by Apple. As a result, an application might use kernel privileges to run arbitrary code.

The Cupertino-based tech company did not share the vulnerability’s specifics, as well as the nature of the attacks or the threat actors’ identities. The majority of iPhone and iPad users would be able to update the patch in this fashion, preventing other hackers and criminal actors from exploiting and weaponizing the vulnerability.

“iPhone 6s and after, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation),” according to Apple.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear whether or not this security weakness has been actively exploited on a large number of iPhone and iPad devices. It’s also not a good idea for users to wait to find out.

The safest and quickest approach to prevent weaknesses is to update devices on a regular basis, and neglecting to do so is the easiest way for hackers to compromise users’ data.

CVE-2021-30883 is by far the second IOMobileFrameBuffer Apple has uncovered, following the CVE-2021-30807 memory corruption vulnerability in July.

This emphasizes the high likelihood that the two vulnerabilities are linked. Apple has fixed 17 zero-days in 2021 alone with the newest emergency security update.